Cyril Roush

Cyril E. Roush, 40 of Columbus, passed away in the evening of Tuesday, September 19, 2023.

Cyril was born on August 26, 1983, in Rosefarm, Ohio. He is the son of John Richard Roush Sr. and Terry Lee (Moore) Reece. Cyril was a brilliant carpenter. He worked on all types of homes, and could build anything he set his mind to. He was a Christian by faith. Cyril could turn a stranger into a friend simply by telling a joke. Cyril was an avid outdoorsman and loved fishing. He was a loving son, brother, father, uncle, and friend who will be dearly missed.

Cyril is survived by his three children, Jordan Roush, Andrew Jackson, and Ariella Jackson; his parents, Richard Roush Sr. and Terry Lee Reece; his siblings, Shawn Moore, JR Roush, Bobbie Jo (James Dennis) Hardwick; Shirley (Rusty) Morris, Rachael Roush; his several nieces, nephews, and cousins; as well as his longtime partner, Carly Jo Jackson.

Cyril is preceded in death by his infant niece, Addie; his grandmothers, Nellie Moore and Shirley Ross; his grandfathers, Cyril Roush and Gene Moore.

In keeping with Cyril’s wishes, a caring cremation will take place. A Celebration of Life will be held for Cyril on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, at 6 PM at The Rock Full Gospel Church of Zanesville, 5800 National Road, Zanesville, Ohio 43701. Pastor Aaron Wahl will officiate the service. The Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls is caring for the Roush family.

