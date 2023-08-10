Daryl Wreede

Daryl Allen Wreede, 53, of Zanesville, passed away Sunday, July 30, 2023. He was born June 4, 1970, in Lima, OH. Daryl is preceded in death by his parents, Paul E. Wreede Sr. and Linda L. (Bogart).

Daryl leaves to cherish his memory his children, Lindsey “Linnie” Richards, Lexie Tyson, Lacey Tyson and Katlin Wreede (Duncan); grandkids, Jayda, Kensey, Leauna and Ethan; siblings, Jerry (Kathy) Wreede, Paul Wreede, Robert Wreede, Beth Huddleston, Brain (Monica) Wreede, Terry (Laura) Wreede, Diana Wreede and Angela (Billy) Dewitt; Mother of his children, Shelly Tyson and Samantha Wickham; as well as several other nieces, nephews, friends and family.

Daryl loved to fish in his free time. He also enjoyed to eating a good meal. Daryl also loved to ride his bike around town. He will be missed by all that knew him.

Cremation has been chosen and there will be a memorial service, Saturday, August 19th, 2023, at 1 p.m. located at Putnam Presbyterian Church, 467 Woodlawn Ave, Zanesville OH. BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES is serving the family.