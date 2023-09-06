David Bathrick

David Charles Bathrick, “Big Dave,” age 55 of Dresden, passed away as the result of a motorcycle accident on Sunday, September 3, 2023. He was born August 26, 1968, in Youngstown,Ohio. He was the son of Charles and Jean (Hulton) Bathrick. Dave spent many years employed by Producers Services and Shelly Materials where he made an abundance of friends. His last working days were with the Teamsters Local 637 at Betchel Construction. In his spare time Dave enjoyed cooking for literally everyone. He will be fondly remembered for his top secret BBQ recipes, that hopefully one of his family members will be able to find. Dave was also an avid outdoorsman; riding, hunting, and camping were among his favorites. He was a proud father, grandfather, and a loving husband.

In addition to his parents Dave is survived by his wife Heather (Wilson) Bathrick whom he married on May 12, 1990; his two daughters, Ashley (Christopher) Jones and Erin Bathrick of the home; his grandchildren; Jonathyn, Aurora, and Grant; two brothers, Dan (Stephanie) Bathrick, and Marc Bathrick; one sister, Chrissy (Travis) Cunningham; a special aunt, Ellen Dagneau; and a host of other aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, and his beloved pets.

Dave was preceded in death by his daughter, Andrea Bathrick.

Friends and family may call from 12:00 Noon until the time of service at 2:00 P.M. on Sunday, September 10, 2023, at the BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE ZANESVILLE, with Pastor Jamie Harrop officiating. Dave will be laid to rest at the Rosehill Cemetery in Roseville.

In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial contribution in Dave’s name to the charity of your choice.

