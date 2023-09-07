David Paynter

David Charles Paynter, 46 of Zanesville, passed away accidentally at work on September 6, 2023.

He was born on March 29, 1977, in Zanesville, Ohio, son of the late Robert Paytner Sr. and Wilma Paynter. Dave worked at T.S.O. Inc. of St. Louisville, Ohio for the last 5 years. He was an avid Ohio State Buckeye and San Franscisco 49ers fan. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, golfing, playing corn hole, kayaking, playing cards, and watching his sports. He will always be remembered as the life of the party.

He is survived by his children, Nathaniel Paynter, Corbin Wharton; 4 siblings: Robert (Valerie) Paynter Jr., Shirley (Dale) Johnson, William (Melodie) Paynter, John (Brandy) Paynter; several nieces, nephews, cousins; special friends, Kyle Hittle, Billy Spangler, Stan Maxwell, Steve’o and Paige.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Ronnie Paynter, Roy Paynter, Richard Paynter, Kenny Paynter; sisters, Susan Shriner and Carol Wolfe.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday September 12, 2023, from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM at DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home. Services will be held on Tuesday September 12, 2023, at 8:00 PM with Rev. Darren Tolbert officiating. Per Dave’s wishes, a dignified cremation will take place following services. Dave will be laid to rest at a later date at Dresden Cemetery.

DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

