Deborah “Debbie” Wade

ZANESVILLE

Deborah “Debbie” Mae Wade, 69, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Friday, July 28, 2023, at Riverside Hospital. She was born March 10, 1954, in Zanesville to the late Jim and Carol (Loomis) Ervin. She worked for the Lear Corporation and was a secretary for the International Association of Machinist Union. Debbie enjoyed spending time with her family and pets, gardening and pontoon boat trips. She was a Cincinnati Bengals and a huge fan of Joe Burrow and The Ohio State Buckeyes.

Debbie is survived by her husband Steven Wade; children: Crystal Wheeler, Sid (Arian Smedley) McFarland and Katrina (Terry) Rataiczak; three stepchildren: Mary Wade, Steven Wade Jr. and Carrie Ball; 13 grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; siblings: Patricia (Eric) Paynter, Jerry Ervin, Jane (Tom) Price and Greg (Michele) Ervin; her pets Oliver and Alley.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers: Jimmy Ervin and Mikey Ervin; a sister-in-law Marguerite Ervin; and her beloved dog Toby.

Calling hours will be held from 11AM to 1PM Thursday, August 3, 2023, at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME, 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD, ZANESVILLE. Funeral services will begin at 1PM in the Snouffer Chapel with Pastor Carl Prokop officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery.

