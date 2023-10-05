Dennie Haddox

Dennie Joe Haddox, 84, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, at 1:25 AM surrounded by his loving wife, Joyce, and their children.

Dennie was born December 24, 1938, in Nelsonville, Ohio, the son of the late Maurice and Dorothy Haddox.

After graduation from Zanesville High School in 1956, he married his high school sweetheart, Joyce Gortner. In 1957, he joined the United States Marine Corps where he achieved the rank of Corporal. Following an honorable discharge, Dennie started his career with Columbia Gas and retired after 30 years of service.

Dennie developed a love for the game of golf at an early age. He caddied at Zanesville Country Club and in 1954 and 1955, he played on the Zanesville High School golf team. He had many special golfing buddies, including Lee Trevino, whom he met while serving in the Marines, and Zanesville golf standout, Jim Spargrove. Dennie played in the Pro-Ams and various amateur tournaments and events in the Columbus District Golf Association. He either won or tied for six Am-Am Championships at Jaycee Golf Course. This was the premier tournament in the area at the time. Best known for his short game, he was also a terrific chipper and putter. Additionally, Dennie served as one of the original board members of the Zanesville District Golf Association, and mentored several of the better players in our area who often sought him out for golf advice. Because of his significant contributions to the game of golf and his superior playing ability, Dennie was inducted into the ZDGA Hall of Fame in 2012. Dennie was also a member of the Eagles Lodge, the B.P.O.E., and First Christian Church where he served as a deacon, an elder, and a board member.

Dennie is survived by his wife of sixty-six years, Joyce Gortner Haddox; his five children: Mike (Kerry) Haddox, Mindy (Greg) Waite, Michelle (Lowell) Body, Marty (Thalia) Haddox, and Marcie (John) Fondale; ten grandchildren: Korey (Amanda) Haddox, Kodey (Suzy) Haddox, Kade and Kallen Haddox, Coulton (Kristen) Waite, Ali (Austin) Craig, Andrew and Alaina Body, and Angelo and Evangelena Haddox; two step-grandchildren: Ann McGlaughlin and Jane Moriarty; six great-grandchildren: Rory, Ronan, Ramsey, Nora, Addie, and Olivia; two step-great-grandchildren: Amelia and Sophie; sister-in-law, Jeri Power; step-sisters-in-law: Pat (Don) Smart, and Lynne (Larry) Hollingshead; numerous nieces and nephews including special niece Dottie Lowther; and his fur buddy, Max.

In addition to his parents, Dennie was preceded in death by his two sisters, Shirley Savage and Diane Beal and his three brothers-in-law, John Power, Lawrence Savage, and John Beal.

Visitation will be held from 2:00 to 5:00 PM, Sunday, October 8, at Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Avenue, and from 10-11:00 AM on Monday, October 9 at First Christian Church, 3000 Dresden Road, prior to 11:00 AM services with the Reverend Laureen Roe officiating. Entombment with Military Honors will conclude at the Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery Mausoleum.

Memorial contributions may be made to First Christian Church of Zanesville or PAWS of Muskingum County.

