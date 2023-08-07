Diane Ray

Diane Lynn Ray, 65, of Senecaville, passed away peacefully surrounded by her children and special friend Dave on August 2, 2023, at Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Hospital in Cambridge. Diane was born in Zanesville, Ohio on December 7, 1957. She is the daughter of the late Frank Owen and Edna Ruth Stephens.

Diane was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She held many jobs during her life, all of which revolved around taking care of people. She worked for several different restaurants in the Cambridge area. Other than taking care of people, she loved traveling, and most especially, she loved spending time with her family.

Diane is survived by her four children, Jennifer Gray, J.D. Gray, Michael (Janessa) Ray, and Tanya Ray; her grandchildren, Jaelin Reed, Taylor (Mike) Kiggans, Kylie Gray, Michael Ray, Eliza Ray, Bella Ray, Milo Ray, Frankie Ray, Raelin Ray, and Robert Hupp III; her great grandchildren, and her brother and sister-in-law, Thomas and Joy Stephens.

Diane is preceded in death by her loving husband, Michael Ray, who passed away February 2, 2019, and her brother, James Stephens.

In keeping with her wishes, a caring cremation will take place and no services will be held at this time. The Farus Funeral Home of New Concord is caring for the Ray family.