Dog of the Week: Meet Royce, another member of the “Dream Team”

ZANESVILLE, OH – This week’s Dog of the Week is another member of the “Dream Team”.

Meet Royce, an approximately 3 year old, male, terrier mix. He’s up to date on all his vaccinations and is neutered.

Volunteer at the Muskingum County K9 Adoption Center Doug McQuaid said Royce is unsure of cats and is selective when it comes to other dogs in the home.

“He’s just as gentle as ever could be.” McQuaid said. “He loves affection, [he] would probably be good with any family but he does have a little strength to him so someone [strong] needs to hold on to him when he goes for a walk.”

Royce is another member of the “Dream Team”, he and 3 other dogs, Rizzo, Larry and Knox, all came into the adoption center around the same time in 2022.

McQuaid also wanted to thank everyone who participated and volunteered in the Smooches for Pooches fundraiser event.

If you are interested in adopting Royce or another member of the “Dream Team” the Adoption Center recommends calling (740)-453-0273 and making an appointment.