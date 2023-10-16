Don Young

Don W. Young of Zanesville, Ohio passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones on Saturday Oct 14th, 2023, at his home in Zanesville.

He was born on November 15th, 1945, in Zanesville, Ohio, the son of the late Lawrence Young and Mary Sells Young. Don was a 1963 graduate of Zanesville, High School a member of Central Trinity United Methodist Church in Zanesville and was a proud veteran of the United States Army and was well known as the Postmaster of Nashport, Ohio for many years. Don was a troop leader of Boy Scout Troop of Euclid UMC.

Don is survived by his loving wife, Mary Ann Winn Young; son Jason “Scott” (Alana) Young; daughter Heather (Jeremy) Bradshaw; six grandchildren.

Graveside Services will be held at Noon Wednesday at New Hope Cemetery Adamsville, Ohio.

On-line condolences may be left at www.delongbakerlanning.com

Delong Baker Lanning Funeral Home is serving the Young Family for further information Call (740)-452-9356