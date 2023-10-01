Donald Gibbons

Donald G. Gibbons 91 of Zanesville, Ohio passed away on September 29th 2023 at Genesis Morrison House Hospice in Zanesville.

He was born on September 18th 1932 in Zanesville, Ohio son of the late Richard B. Gibbons and Bernadine Darr Gibbons . Donald was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corp. having served his country during the Korean War , he was a Baptist by faith and had attended the New Concord Baptist church. Donald had worked in the oil field industry and was a former employee of Halliburton .

He is survived by his wife Susan C, Kinnison Gibbons and by two sons Richard B. Gibbons and Tony Stanley and by three daughters Sandra Sue Boyd, Kimberley Stanley and Brigitte Taylor. Also surviving are seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren .

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his son Richard B, Gibbons II and two brothers Herbert Gibbons and Janes Gibbons .

No calling hours or services will be held at this time . Per Donalds wishes a dignified cremation will take place.

Delong Baker Lanning Funeral Home & Cremation Service is assisting the Gibbons family with arrangements.

