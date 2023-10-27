Dorothy Ball

Dorothy Ball Ziegler, 103, of Reynoldsburg, passed away on October 24, 2023.

Dorothy and her twin sister, Dolores, were born April 12, 1920, in Zanesville, Ohio, to Clarence and Jessie Westcott Perine. The doctor who delivered the twins said Dorothy likely wouldn’t survive. After a heart problem was corrected in her 30s, she went on to live a long and full life.

Survivors include her son Kendric and his wife Kathy, who cared for her in her later years; another son, Kermit (Linda); stepsons Randy (Judy) and Tad (Susie) Ziegler; grandchildren, step-grandchildren, great-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Dorothy was predeceased by husbands Russell E. Ball and Claude M. Ziegler; her twin sister; and two brothers.

Private graveside services were held at Wesley Union Cemetery in White Cottage. Memorials can be made to the American Heart Association. William Thompson and Son Funeral Home, of White Cottage, Ohio is serving the family.