Elda Reed

Elda Ruth Reed, 88 of Chandlersville passed at 3:15 A.M. Sunday, September 24, 2023 at her home surrounded by family under hospice care.

She was born December 25, 1934 in Garden City, Kansas the daughter of Ernst Breitkreutz and Emma Kuhlmann Breitkreutz.

Elda was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church and had worked for 17 years at Brockway Glass. Along with her husband, she was co-owner of the “Lazy R” campgrounds in Granville OH. Elda enjoyed gardening, canning, traveling, camping, card playing, bowling, visiting casinos and yard sales. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family & friends.

Elda is survived by her husband, Harry Zane Reed, whom she married Sept. 13, 1986; two daughters, Connie Caldwell and Cathie (Jeffrey) Kreager; two sons, Chris Davidson and Shawn (Christine Rueles) Davidson; a step-son, Tom Reed; a step-daughter, Kim Mix; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; a sister, Wilma (Chuck) Norman; and several nieces, nephews and her many friends at Cross Creek RV Park in Arcadia Florida.

In addition to her parents, Elda was preceded in death by her first husband, Joseph F. Davidson; two sisters Dorothy Reed and Ona Swope; a brother, Robert Breitkreutz; a step-daughter, Linda Jenkins and a son- in-law, Forrest Caldwell.

Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. on Thursday, October 5, 2023 at the Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. Funeral service will be held 11:30 A.M. on Friday, October 6, 2023 at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church with Pastor Andrew Wilson and Pastor Larry Kudart officiating. Burial will conclude at Chandlersville Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 128 South 7th Street.

The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. Zanesville is in charge of the arrangements. To share memories and condolences with Elda’s family please visit www.BryanHardwickFH.com.