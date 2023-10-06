Extended Weekend Hours for Vaccinations at Rambo Memorial Health to Better Serve the Community

ZANESVILLE, OH – Rambo Memorial Health is extending their hours this weekend so you can get vaccinated.

Shannon Bell, the Executive Director at Rambo, said that their normal 8 to 4:30 P.M. hours don’t work for everyone.

“We feel like our 8 to 4:30 doesn’t fit into everyone’s schedules.” Bell said. “So we will be open for the first Saturday of the month from 9 to 1 P.M.”

These new hours are to accommodate people who work late or those who have little ones they have to take to practices.

Bell also said during the month of October, they will be open on Tuesdays and Wednesdays until 6 P.M to accommodate those who want to get the flu vaccine.

So far this flu season, Rambo has distributed over 700, low and high dose, vaccines.

If you are interested in getting your flu vaccine Rambo Memorial Health is located at 711 Main Street. All you will need is to be a Muskingum COunty resident, no insurance cards are required and the vaccines are free.