Fatal UTV Accident

The Ohio State Highway Patrol believes alcohol to be a factor in a fatal accident in Muskingum County.

Sgt. Jeff Jirles said the state patrol was called to Township Road 53 (Dickson Road) in Monroe Township around 1:30AM.

Authorities said a UTV driven by 35-year-old Tara Moody of Mount Gilead was southbound on Township Road 53 and failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway. The UTV then drove off the left side of the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned.

The Patrol said 55-year-old Cathy Sexton of Lewis Center was an unrestrained passenger in the UTV and was killed in the crash. A second passenger 53-year-old Alan Sexton of Westerville sustained minor injuries.

Sgt. Jirles said the area has seen an increase in UTV and ATV crashes this year. He reminds riders of the dangers of ATV usage and the importance of safety equipment and sober driving.