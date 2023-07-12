Fatal Crash in Fairfield County

Lancaster, Ohio – Troopers from Lancaster Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash.

The accident happened on Coonpath Road west of State Route 158 just before 8:00 a.m Wednesday.

Authorities said Connie Stringer, 64 of Hebron, was driving a 2005 Honda Pilot eastbound on Coonpath Road. Ryan Pauly, 23 of Bremen, was driving a 2016 Volvo semi tractor-trailer westbound on Coonpath Road.

Troopers said Pauly attempted to make a left turn onto a private driveway and was struck by Stringer.

Pauly was transported to Fairfield Medical Center with serious injuries. Stringer was transported to Mt. Carmel East Hospital with serious injuries. Stringer later died from his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.