Fatal Motorcycle Crash

A fatal motorcycle accident in Perry County is under investigation by the Lancaster Post of the State Highway Patrol.

The accident took place Thursday, May 18 just after 2PM on State Route 204 just east of Glenford in Hopewell Township.

Authorities said 31-year-old Joseph Spires of London, OH was operating his motorcycle when he failed to negotiate a curve and traveled off the right side of the roadway. Troopers said Spires was taken to Genesis Somerset and then by MedFlight to Grant Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

The patrol said Spires wasn’t wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.