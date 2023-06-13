Father’s Day Gift Ideas

According to a numerator sentiment survey of nearly 2,650 consumers 79 percent plan to celebrate Father’s Day this year.

The top gift purchases this year are gift cards at 35 percent, apparel (32%) and tools or home improvement materials at 27 percent.

Top items on Father’s Day shopping lists include food at 64 percent, followed by gifts (57%), alcoholic beverages (27%) and non-alcoholic beverages.

Despite the intent to make Father’s Day purchases consumers said inflation will impact their holiday celebrations and shopping. To save money, respondents said they’ll buy items on sale, use coupons and prepare budget friendly foods.

Top plans for Father’s Day include grilling/barbecuing, cooking/baking and going out for food and drinks.