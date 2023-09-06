Florice Spung

Florice A. “Ann” Spung, 79, of Crooksville, Ohio, passed away peacefully on September 6, 2023, at the Genesis Morrison House in Zanesville. Born in Rosefarm on October 17, 1943, to the late Ernest C. and Gladys (Braglin) Ross, Ann was a kind and faith-filled woman who dedicated her life to her family and her community. Ann was united in marriage with the love of her life, John M. Spung Jr., on October 23, 1960, at the New Lexington Nazarene Church. Their union was blessed with a loving family that included sons Johnny C. “Bam” (Karen) Spung and Ronald A. Spung; daughters Robin K. (Eric) Armstrong, Darla A. Channel, and Karen L. Bess. She was the proud grandmother of Christina (Rick) Kinney, Kyle (Tara) Armstrong, Sommer (Shawn) Carr, Matt Bateson, John (Summer) Bess, Ann Marie (Andy) Mateson, Dutch Bess, Logan (Tori) Spung, Dylan Spung, and Austin Spung. Her joy multiplied with the arrival of her great-grandchildren Chase Brown, Hunter Brown, Lane Kinney, Brooklyn Armstrong, Brennan Armstrong, Ethan Etters, Charlie Carr, Blaine Bess, Branson Bess, Gray Bess, Alaina Bess, Olivia Mateson, and Emerson Spung, and the birth of her great-great-grandchild, Brantley Brown. She is also survived by her brothers and sisters Roger (Rhonda) Ross, Jigger (Polly) Ross, Rita Lipps, Sue (Blaine) Davis, and her special fur companion, AJ. She was preceded by her sister, Donna Dawkins. Ann’s interests were as varied as they were passionate. She held a special fondness for Las Vegas, Hollywood Casino, and Scioto Downs, where she enjoyed spending time at the casinos. Her love for the thrill of the game was only surpassed by her love for her family. She took great joy in watching her family grow and celebrating their successes, no matter how big or small. Ann was also an avid bargain shopper, always on the lookout for the best deals. She enjoyed watching her favorite TV shows, The Price is Right and Naked & Afraid, often inviting family members to join her for these lively viewing sessions. Calling hours will be held Friday September 8, 2023, from 2pm -4pm and 6pm – 8pm at Ross-Frash Funeral Home, 207 Burley Street, Crooksville, where funeral services will be celebrated Saturday, September 9, 2023, at 11am with David Couch officiating. Following the service, burial will take place in Iliff Cemetery, McLuney You may sign the online register book, plant a tree or send flowers at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com