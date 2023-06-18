Gary K. Campbell Sr.

U. S. Air Force, Tech. Sgt. 1960 - 1969

Gary Campbell went into the Air Force about a year after he graduated, in 1960. While in the Air Force, Mr. Campbell worked on stacking & positioning bombs for loading onto bombers & jet fighters, in Thailand, in Asia. He also got married while in the Air Force, in December of 1964, to Marsha K. Shilling of Philo, Ohio. They were married for 54 yrs., until her passing in 2019 from Parkinson’s Disease.

Mr. Campbell spent a total of 9 yrs. in the Air F orce and was offered a promotion to Master Sgt., before deciding to get out of the service, for personal reasons.