Gene “Pete” Burtnett

Gene “Pete” Richard Burtnett, 63, of Zanesville, passed away on August 25, 2023. Pete was born July 13, 1960, to Harold Burtnett and Agnes (Scott) Willey. In addition to his parents, Pete is preceded in death by his stepdad, Ralph Willey; brothers, Tommy Burtnett, Kenny Willey, Duaine Burtnett and Michael Burtnett.

Pete leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife, Vickie Burtnett; children, Shonda (John) Carter, Justin Burtnett and Jessica (Zack) Boring; grandchildren, Jonathan (Jade) Carter, Trevor Carter, Eliza Carter, Niklaus Burtnett, Wyatt Boring, Felicity Boring and Mia Boring; great grandchild Cyras Carter; siblings, George Burtnett, Harold Burtnett, Trina Burtnett, Tim (Margaret) Willey, Steve Willey, Linda (Pat) Mathes, James (Deb) Burtnett, Larry (Lynn) Burtnett, Mary Burtnett Totman Smith and Caroline (Ray) Wickham; several other nieces, nephews, friends and family.

Pete was an avid outdoorsman, who enjoyed anything from fishing, camping and hunting. He often enjoyed motorcycles along with riding them. Pete will be missed by all that knew him.

You may call on the family Friday, September 1, 2023, from 10am until 12 pm, with funeral services following at 12pm, at Burrell Funeral Services. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES is serving the family.