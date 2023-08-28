George Gearhart

Air Force, Sergeant, 1966 - 1972

George; was stationed at Wheeler Air Force base. He served 3 years in Hawaii during the Vietnam war. While at Wheeler Air Force Base his job as a Administrative Specialist for a Brigadier general was to receive messages from Vietnam on what was happening in the war and forward them to the Pentagon in Washington D.C. In his job he got to travel a lot over the North Pacific Ocean, his travel to different countries – Guam, Wake Island, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Philippines, Vietnam.

While in the Air Force he received several awards, the best one was “Airman of the Year. George left the Air Force with the rank of Sergeant.