Heath Davis

Heath “Beef” Edward Davis, 45, of Zanesville, went to be with The Lord in the early hours of Friday, August 25, 2023. Heath was born September 26, 1977, son of Carol (Gildow) and the late Steve Davis. In addition to his father, Steve, Heath is also preceded in death by his maternal grandparents; uncles, Mike and Gordy; aunt, Vickie; and brother-in-law,Carl Fred Bryan.

Heath leaves to cherish his memory, his loving mother, Carol Gildow Davis; his sister, Jody Davis Bryan; wife, Shala Fogle; step-children, Lucas and Larissa Fogle; nieces, Caitlin and Kendall; great-nephew, Braxton; special friends, Deven Dailey and CJ Hobby; as well as other family members and many friends.

Heath was a dedicated employee of Brockway Glass for 15 years. He was a Maysville High School Alumni. Much like his father, Heath spent most of his free time outdoors fishing, riding four wheelers and mowing grass. Per Heath’s wishes, cremation has been chosen and no services will be observed at this time. However, the family welcomes any and all that knew Heath to raise a glass of beer in his honor. He will be sorely missed. BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES is serving the family.