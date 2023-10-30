Holmes Co. Pursuit Ends in Coshocton County

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office says two male suspects were taken into custody following a pursuit.

It took place Sunday, October 29 around 9:40pm. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said they were alerted by the Holmes County Sheriff’s Department that the Millersburg Police Department was in pursuit of a vehicle on State Route 83 near County Road 19 in Clark Township. Authorities said the pursuit continued into Coshocton County, where the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office took over.

Officials said the pursuit continued through Coshocton County ending when the vehicle attempted to go north on State Route 60 when it lost control coming to rest in a ditch. The incident remains under investigation.