Issue 1 Forum Held

Wednesday evening WHIZ-TV aired a forum from the Ohio Debate Commission educating the public on the “yes” and “no” campaigns for Issue 1.

The proposed constitutional amendment for reproductive rights including abortion.

The one hour program features two segments. The first a background on Issue 1 and the second segment a discussion from both the yes and no Issue 1 campaigns.

If you missed the airing of the program please click on the link https://youtu.be/cED1PFn1FgI