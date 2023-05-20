Jane Castor

Jane L. Castor, 97 of New Concord, passed away on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at Genesis Hospice, Morrison House. Jane was born on March 5, 1926 in Springfield, Ohio. She was the daughter of Samuel M. and Mary Luella (Pollock) Laing.

As a minister’s daughter, Jane lived in various cities including Cleveland, Pittsburgh, and Nashville. She graduated from Muskingum College in 1948 with an elementary school teaching degree. She then married Donald McCall Castor in 1949, taught school for several years, and then worked in the family business, Zanesville Pottery. She and her husband started White Pillars Christmas House in 1981 where she worked until her retirement. Jane also dedicated her time to the New Concord Mother’s Club I where she had many lifelong friends. Jane was a member of the College Drive Presbyterian Church where sang in the choir for over fifty years. Above all, Jane enjoyed and cherished the time she spent with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, and she always loved to have a dog around.

Jane is survived by her loving children, Kim Laing (Carolyn) Castor and Brenda (Michael) Higgins; grandchildren, Michael (Julie) Castor and Katherine (Graham) Hamblin; five great-grandchildren, Samuel, Zachary, Benjamin, and Gabriel Castor, and Cora Jane Hamblin; and several nieces and nephews.

Jane is preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Donald M. Castor, who passed away on October 8, 2016; as well as her brother, Samuel M. Laing II.

Visitations will be from 6 to 8 pm on Monday, May 22, 2023 at the Farus Funeral Home of New Concord. Funeral services will be held at 10 am on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at the College Drive Presbyterian Church, 2 West High Street, New Concord, Ohio. Pastor Keith Taylor will officiate the service. Jane will be laid to rest beside her husband in New Concord Cemetery.

www.farusfh.com