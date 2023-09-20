Jason Lay

Jason Robert Lay, 46, of Roesville, passed away on Tuesday, September 19, 2023. Jason was born on January 11, 1977. Jason is preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Verna and Robert Shirer and uncle, Bobby Shirer.

Jason leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Dacia Lay; his son Jole Lay; mother, Jackie Shirer; sisters, Misti (Eric) Shirer and Kisha (Kevin) Lottes; niece and nephews, Robbie, Paiton (Jack) and Clay; great nieces, Bella and Dallas; great nephew, Walker; great aunt, Alice “Oop” Shirer; mother-in-law, Marcia Rhodes; brother in laws, Matthew Rhodes and Hunter Rhodes; beloved pets, Bubba, Buckey and Batty; as well as several other friends and family.

Jason loved to watch the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Cleveland Indians. He enjoyed spending time with his son and cherished the memories of coaching him and his friends when they were little. He also enjoyed a nice round of golf when he was able. Jason also enjoyed working at Spectrum over the years and took pride in his job. Jason will be missed by all those that knew him.

You may call on the family on Monday, September 25, 2023, from 11am until 1 pm at Sonora Church, 4540 Old Country Ln, Zanesville Oh. Funeral services will start at 1pm. Burial will follow in St. Paul Cemetery in Sonora Oh. BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES is serving the family.