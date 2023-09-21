Jason Smith

Jason A. “Jay” Smith, 43 of Chandlersville, passed away as the result of an ATV accident on September 18, 2023. Jay was born in Columbus on April 27, 1980.

Jay was a job site superintendent for Groom Construction in Salem, MA. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He loved to weld, build things and work with his hands. He was full of ideas, good and bad, he was a protector of those he loved; he was larger than life. His smile lit up the room and his personality was epic. To know Jay was to love him. Jay loved his family but most especially he loved his wife!

Jay is survived by his loving wife of 7 years, Nickie (Kowell) Smith, whom he married May 28, 2016; his children, Matthew (Kylee) Watts, Erin Smith, Nina Smith, Ashlynn Smith, Khloe Starkey, and Cami Griffin; his granddaughter, Haven Watts; his mother, Gail Smith; his siblings, Sarah (Steve) Wolfe, Mike (Kristen) Smith, Penny Smith, and Bradley (Angie) Smith; several nieces, nephews, and his two best friends, Clint Shearer and Will Reed.

Jay is preceded in death by his father, best friend and hero, Mike Smith.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions for Jay’s daughter Nina, c/o Citizens National Bank, PO Box 423, Duncan Falls, Ohio 43734

Visitations will be 1 to 4 pm on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Cornerstone Full Gospel Church, 4509 Salt Creek Drive, Duncan Falls, Ohio. A funeral service will take place at 4 pm, at the church, with Pastor Jamie Harrop officiating.

