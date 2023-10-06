Jeff Clegg

Jeff Clegg, 79 of Zanesville, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on October 6, 2023, at Genesis Morrison House of Zanesville.

He was born on November 4, 1943, in Indianapolis, Indiana, son of the late Edwin Clegg and Roseline “Rosie” (Sharrock) Clegg. Jeff graduated from Zanesville High School and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Zanesville. He worked at Owens Corning in Newark for over 32 years, where he retired. Jeff later helped part time at Maple Tree Baskets. Jeff loved woodworking and photography. In his spare time, he enjoyed shooting his guns and helping others. Above all, he loved spending time with his family and loved ones.

He is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Cindy (Ingram) Clegg; daughters, Hayley Devoll, Kim Willis; sisters, Joy (Tim) Arnold, Jane (Rick) Luman; grandchildren, Jessica Pugh, Iris Devoll; 5 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Scott (Valerie) Ingram; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and special friends, Dave and Susan Weaver, Ed Fogle, and Pat Cosgrave.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Richard Clegg and sister-in-law, Sarah Clegg.

Calling hours will be held on Monday October 9, 2023, from 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM at DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home. Services will be held on Tuesday October 10, 2023, at 10:00 AM at DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home with Pastor David Nuhfer officiating. Burial will follow services at Williams Cemetery in Zanesville, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in honor of Jeff can be made to the First Baptist Church of Zanesville.

DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

To sign the online guestbook please visit www.delongbakerlanning.com