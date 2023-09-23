Jerry Jarrett

Jerry Alva Jarrett, 88, of Zanesville, passed away on Friday September 22, 2023 surrounded by family in his home. He was born on December 6, 1934 in Muskingum County, a son of the late Granville and Margaret Dusenberry Jarrett. He served in the United States Navy and he drove truck for Bailey Drug. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years Sandra Hina Jarrett. Five children Patricia Fortner, Roxanne (Doug) Smith, Jerry (Nancy) Jarrett, all of Zanesville, Karla (Paul) Maddox of Covington, Kentucky, and Dustin (Heather) Jarrett of Jacksonville, Florida. Fifteen grandchildren. Many great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter and son-in-law Brenda and Bill Mitton. Two brothers Melvin Jarrett and Bob Jarrett. Six sisters Margaret Vaughn, Velma Tipton, Rose Brown, Ruth Campbell, Connie Cole, and Virginia Kirkbride. His mother and father-in-law Dora and Wilbur Hina. Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Tuesday September 26, 2023 at William Thompson & Son Funeral Home 5765 Gladstone Drive White Cottage where funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m. Rev. John Alice officiating. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery where Zanesville VFW and American Legion will conduct military honors.