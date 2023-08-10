Jo-Ann Clements

Jo Ann Clements, 78 of Zanesville, passed away on August 9, 2023, at her residence.

She was born March 12, 1945, in Zanesville, daughter of Bernard and Bernice Echelberry. Jo-Ann was a member of the Muskingum Presbyterian Church and retired from Brockway Glass after many years. In her spare time, she enjoyed volunteering at the Senior Center Service, painting, and making artwork.

She is survived by her brothers, David (Roberta) Echelberry, Stephen (Cynthia) Echelberry; 2 cousins: Shirley Hartman and Pat Wakeley; special friends, Deborah L. and June R; and many church friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Bernard and Bernice Echelberry; husband, John Clements; and many friends.

Per Jo Ann’s wishes, graveside services will be held on Friday August 11, 2023, at 2:00 PM at Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Donna Edsell officiating services.

DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

To sign the online guestbook please visit www.delongbakerlanning.com