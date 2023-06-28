Joe Haren

Army, Specialist, 1968-1969 Vietnam

My father served with the 1st Logistical Command in Vietnam from 1968 to 1969. He is a Life Member of the VFW Post 1058 and served many years on the Honor Guard at the funerals of his fellow veterans. He helped coach my and my brother’s baseball teams when we were growing up and continued when his grandkids played. He is retired from AEP Conesville Generating Station and can be seen riding his bike around the streets of his adoptive home town of Dresden. He and my mom are active members of St Ann Catholic Church and he is a member of the Knights of Columbus. My dad is very humble about his service to our country but at the same time he is proud to have served. He went to Washington DC in 2018 on the Honor Flight and when he came home he was greeted by his entire family the way he should have been back in 1969.