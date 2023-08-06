Jordan Gentzel

Army national guards,PFC, 2022-2023

My son was 17 when he started in 2022 And he went to different trainings on weekends while he was still in School and then He went to Fort Benning Georgia that summer For training and he got to come home in August to finish his last year of school and then he graduated from school and is now back over in Fort Moore GA. I am Beyond proud of him he overcame so much and has accomplished so much in the last two years and he is sticking with it and not giving up even when things get tough he is keeping his head up and not giving up.