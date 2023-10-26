Joseph “Joe” Bauer

Joseph W. “Joe” Bauer, 83, of Zanesville, died at 10:06 A.M. on Thursday, October 26, 2023, at Genesis Hospice Morrison-House, Zanesville. He was born January 21, 1940, in Zanesville, son of the late Raymond D. and Etta L. (Doyle) Bauer. Joe served his country during the Vietnam War era in the United States Army, he was a self-employed contractor, a member of the Moose Lodge, VFW, American Legion, and a Past Master of the Elks Lodge. He loved to golf and had five holes in one in his lifetime.

He is survived by three children, Kelli (Scott) Wohlgamuth, Kip (Connie) Bauer, and Kimberly (Jerry) Meger; five grandchildren, Andrew (Kelly) Wohlgamuth, Jennifer (Michael) Holub, Madison McGuire, Kelsi Meger and Evan Bauer; three great grandchildren; two brothers, Edward Bauer and Robert Bauer; one sister, Julia Fortney; and his loving companion, Linda Coleman.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Patricia Bauer.

Friends and family may call from 6:00 – 8:00 P.M. on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, at the BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE where funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, November 2, 2023, with full Military honors accorded to him, on the lawn by the United States Army in conjunction with the VFW George Selsam Post 1058 and the American Legion Color Guard 29.

To send a note of condolence, or to order flowers or comfort food: visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com