June Huey

Army,

Born in Zanesville, Ohio in the Wheeler Mansion ballroom in 1925 and was the oldest of seven children.

Attended Zanesville High School, but went into the service during WWII prior to her graduation.

Served in the Women’s Army Corp. doing clerical and other administration tasks.

Married her childhood sweetheart, Bill Huey, also from Zanesville, Ohio, in May of 1948.

Moved to Manhattan Beach, CA in 1950 and raised 3 children there.

Attended night school for her GED and graduated from Redondo Beach High School in

California while working full time for Douglas Aircraft Company.

Attended El Camino College taking classes in Engineering.

Continued to serve her country by working for TRW Space & Defense as the Manager of

Micro Electronics Center and supporting various NASA sponsored programs.

Received various awards during her 25 years of service at TRW, but the most honored

one was the Medallion she received made from the metals of both the Apollo II and Eagle

lunar module for the microchip used in the first lunar landing in 1969.

Retired in 1989 to travel with her husband in our motorhome to accomplish our goal to

see all the United States.

Traveled abroad several times to Europe, South America, Middle East and the

Caribbean.

Volunteered at Hospice here in Zanesville and also at the Goodwill Industries of

California doing charity events.

Returned to Zanesville, Ohio in 1991 with her husband, Bill, to enjoy in our retirements. We

were married for 43 years.