K-9 Adoption Center Re-Opens: Meet Buster!

The Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center has re-opened.

The Adoption Center closed their doors at the beginning of June due to an outbreak of illness amongst the dogs. Now, back and in good health, Doug McQuaid had a chance to talk about the re-opening.

“We are happy to say we are back open, we are actually open now 6 days a week, we are closed on Monday’s to do a very very thorough cleaning. We’ve had great health since we feel like we got the problem handled so we are just welcoming everyone to come back in,” McQuaid said.

The K-9 Adoption Center is also hosting their dog days of summer. Adoption fees are reduced to just $50 all summer long, that includes all sterilizing, vaccines and adoption licenses. After the temporary closure, the adoption center is thrilled to introduce a spirited, playful pup named Buster.

“Today we want to introduce you to Buster, he is about 3 years old, seems very friendly with people and even dogs too. Keeps a clean kennel everyday, easy to walk a leash. rides very well in the car,” McQuaid said.

Volunteers at the adoption center say that Buster is a very motivated pup with lots of potential for training and the best home for him would be an active family. Another event coming up this Saturday for the K-9 Adoption Center is their 2nd annual Strut-Your-Pup costume contest at the Muskingum County Fairgrounds. Registration begins at 10.

If you would like to get involved with the Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center or adopt a great dog like Buster you can visit their website.