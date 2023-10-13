Kenneth Adkins

Kenneth Randall Adkins, 78, of Frazeysburg, Ohio, went to rest in his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, October 12, 2023. Kenneth was born January 14, 1945, in Sunbeam, West Virginia, son of the late Irven and Edna (Alexandra) Adkins. In addition to his parents, Kenneth is also preceded in death by his wife of 58 beautiful years Carolyn Ann Adkins; siblings, Sherman Adkins, Joe Adkins, Dave Adkins and Nellie Workman; and his cherished pets, Baxter and Buffy.

Kenneth leaves to cherish his memory, beloved son, Randy (Teresa) Adkins; grandchildren, Mistie (Jason) Retherford, Tashia (Drew) Sharrer and Randall Adkins, Jr.; great-grandchildren, Hudson, Quincy and Olivia; sister-in-law, Betty Sterling; beloved pets, Lucky and Callie; and a host of other family and friends.

Kenneth enjoyed taking buggy rides in his free time. He and Carolyn were active members of their church, Meadow View Church of Christ, in Frazeysburg. Kenneth loved a good game of chicken foot and above most else, time spent with his family members. He was well known for his joking and teasing. He will be deeply missed by all who loved Him.

Per Kenneth’s wishes, cremation has been chosen. A celebration of life will be held in his honor Saturday, November 18, 2023, at 12 p.m., at Meadow View Church of Christ, 6750 Raiders Rd, Frazeysburg, OH 43822. BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES is serving the family.