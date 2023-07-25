Kenneth Wilson

Kenneth E. Wilson, 81 of Zanesville, passed away on July 24, 2023, at Genesis Hospital.

He was born on November 29, 1941, son of the late Noel Jess Wilson and Violet (Bonheur) Edwards.

He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, June Wilson; daughter, Bonheur (Mike) ;son, Kenneth “Mark” Wilson; grandchildren, Nadia Webhe, Marley Smith; Gary Wilson; 2 brothers, Neil and Samuel Wilson; 15 nieces and nephews; numerous great-nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his daughter, Tina (Wilson) Smith; and daughter-in-law, Gloria Wilson.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday July 27, 2023, from 12:00 PM- 2:00 PM at DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home. Services will be held on Thursday July 27, 2023, at 2:00 PM at DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home. Burial will follow services at Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery.

DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. To sign the online guestbook please visit www.delongbakerlanning.com