Lance Corporal Hammersley (Beranda)

Marines - lance Corporal - 2018 to 2022

My Veteran is my daughter. She joined the United States Marine Corps right out of high school. She loves the time she got to serve and cherishes the memories she made while in service. Beranda earned a couple medals while In service and during her deployment in assisting with boarder patrol in 2019/2020. I am very proud of everything my veteran has done for my country and couldn’t have asked for any more.