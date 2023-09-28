Larry Smith

Larry Allan Smith, 86, passed away Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at Genesis Hospice Morrison House. He was born August 17, 1937, in Zanesville to the late Howard and Hilda (Lane) Smith. Larry was a graduate of Zanesville High School and worked as an expediter at Rockwell. He was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church and a member of the Coffee Club at McDonald’s. He coached little league baseball for White Chevrolet, and also coached t-ball and football. Family was his priority; he loved his church, God and country. He had a legacy of love for the outdoors, which carried through to his entire family.

He is survived by his wife Nancy Diana McLean Smith; three sons: Michael Allan (Kaye) Smith, Larry Dean Smith and Steve Shawn (Jessie Marie) Smith; a brother Donald Smith; five grandchildren: Nathaniel Smith, Joshua Smith, Dane Smith, Amanda Perkowski and Ashley Trout; seven great grandchildren and one on the way.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers: Bill Smith and Howard “Junie” Smith; and a sister Bonnie Desarro.

Memorial contributions may be made to Genesis Hospice Morrison House, 713 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, Ohio 43701.

Calling hours will be from 10 to 11:30 AM Monday, October 2, at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 128 South Seventh Street, Zanesville. The funeral service will begin at 11:30AM with Pastor Andrew Wilson and Chaplain Tim Patton officiating. The funeral will be livestreamed via Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church youtube page. Burial will follow in Zanesville Memorial Park.

