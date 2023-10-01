Linda Vonada

Linda R. King Vonada, was born on July 27, 1949 in Oil City, Pennsylvania and peacefully passed away at her home in Zanesville, Ohio on September 30, 2023. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to many.

Linda was blessed with a loving family. She married her sweetheart, Nick Vonada, and together they built a life full of love and laughter that lasted 46 years. They had two beautiful daughters, Nicole (Lance) Shirer and Samantha Vonada. Linda was also a proud grandmother to Michael and Lillian, who brought immense joy and happiness to her life.

She was born to Doris Lloyd King and Raymond King; She was a cherished sister to Ronald (Darlene) King, Terry (Penny) King, and David King. Her family was her pride and joy.

Linda was a proud US Army veteran, serving her country with courage and dedication. Her sense of duty was a testament to her strong character and unwavering commitment. She was a woman of many talents and interests, always eager to learn and grow.

She lived for her grandchildren, cherishing every moment spent with them. Her love for them was immense and she found great joy in their accomplishments, big and small. Linda enjoyed daily devotions and making it a point to talk with her mother every other night at 7 PM. These conversations were a source of comfort and joy for her, strengthening her faith and her bond with her family.

Linda had a knack for making everyday moments special. She loved to pick the restaurants for family dinners, making sure everyone had a great time. Her choices always brought the family together in a warm, loving atmosphere, creating memories that will be cherished forever.

One of her favorite pastimes was riding the roller coasters at Knoebels Amusement park. Her adventurous spirit was infectious, encouraging everyone around her to embrace the thrill of the ride. Her zest for life was truly inspiring.

Memorial services will be held soon at the Coburn United Methodist Church, 3618 Maple Avenue, Zanesville. THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME, 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD, ZANESVILLE, will coordinate arrangements and perform a dignified cremation. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to the Genesis Hospice Morrison House. To send a note of condolence to the Vonada family, please visit www.snoufferfuneralhome.com, fin