Local Gas Station Fuels Community Support

ZANESVILLE, OH – A local gas station is donating a portion of each gallon of gas they sell to benefit Eastside Community Ministries.

During the month of October, AJ’s Fuel, Food Mart, & Drive Thru is donating 5¢ of every gallon of gas they sell for Eastside’s Emergency Relief program.

Jamie Trout, the Executive Director of ECM, says the emergency relief program is for families in emergency situations.

“It’s a program that’s been established to help families in emergent situations.” Trout said. “It could be with rent, utilities, just a variety of reasons. We were lacking in that area but AJ’s has stepped up and held this fundraiser for us.”

Trout said she hopes that October will be a record breaking month for not only AJ’s but also Eastside.

“My goal is to make October a record breaking month for AJ’s and Eastside.” Trout said. “So, if you need gas, stop by AJ’s and get your gas.”

AJ’s Fuel, Food Mart and Drive Thru is located at 1648 Linden Ave if you want to stop and help out Eastside.