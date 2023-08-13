Local Scores 8/12

BOYS SOCCER:

MAYSVILLE 8

FISHER CATHOLIC 2

Junior Wyatt Mynes scored five goals, Drew Daniels scored two goals and added three assists, and Cam Parker netted one goal and four assists. If you remember back to last season the Panthers started the year with 9 straight wins after the first game victory against Fisher Catholic. The team is hoping to continue that trend when they take on St. Clairsville Tuesday night.

GIRLS SOCCER:

FISHER CATHOLIC 2

MAYSVILLE 1

Maggie Murphy scored on a penalty kick to make it 1-0 with 6 minutes left in the first half. Lexi Atkins scored the lone Maysville goal right before halftime. The game then went scoreless until 5 minutes left when Annie McGill scored on a corner kick that went untouched. The Lady Panthers fall to 0-1 after their season opening loss.