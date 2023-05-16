Lorena Sternwheeler Returns For 2023

Zanesville, OH- The Lorena Sternwheeler is back just in time for the summer season.

The riverboat did not run last year, but thanks to a joint effort between the County Commissioners Office, The City of Zanesville, and Visit Zanesville, you can see her cruising down the Muskingum River again.

“We have a full season for the Lorena Sternwheeler. The rides kick off the first full weekend in June. So, we are offering lunch cruises, dinner cruises, private charters, birthday parties, public rides,” said Vice President of the Zanesville-Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce, Kelly Ashby.

There will be different themes for this year’s rides, such as a Mickey Mouse ride, a steer the boat day, and over 60 rides free day. On July 3rd and 4th, thanks to the Zanesville Jaycees, children will ride free. This is a big moment for Muskingum County.

“We are thrilled that she is back on the water, and will have a great season, because of folks supporting it and purchasing tickets and riding the Lorena,” stated Ashby.

For the first time this year, you can purchase tickets online and make reservations at visitzanesville.com/Lorena. If you are interested in booking a private charter or want to know more information, you can call the Zanesville-Muskingum County Convention and Visitors Bureau at 740-455-8282.