Louella Cozad

Louella M. Cozad, 78, of New Lexington, passed away, July 3, 2023, at New Lexington Care & Rehabilitation Center after an extended illness. She was a former employee of the Perry County Senior Citizens Center. Louella was an excellent crafter and excelled at sewing and crocheting. She loved spending time tending to her gardens and flowers when she was able. Left to mourn her passing are children, Christopher (Tricia) Smith and Dawn (Curt) Miller; grandchildren, Katelyn (Trey) Harris, Christopher Smith Jr, Carson (Chaz) Love, Caden Miller; great grandchildren, Blair Harris, Cooper Harris and Callie Love, who will be joining us this fall; brothers, Richard (Sharon) Sweeney, Thomas Sweeney, Dennis (Joann) Sweeney; sisters, Madonna (Jim) Ketchum, Roberta Christy, Elizabeth Sweeney; and special friend, Sam Hahn Sr. She was welcomed into Heaven by her husband, Robert Cozad; parents, Frank and Rose (Gordon) Sweeney; brothers, Francis (Joann) Sweeney and Patrick (Cathy) Sweeney. Calling hours will be held Wednesday, July 5, 2023, from 5pm -7pm at Ross-Frash Funeral Homes, 207 Burley Street, Crooksville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, July 6, 2023, 11:00 am at Church of the Atonement, 300 Winter Street, Crooksville with Father Todd Lehigh officiating. Burial will continue, next to her husband in St. Joseph Cemetery, Crooksville. The Smith/Miller families would like to extend their sincerest appreciation for the dedicated care Louella received while in the care of the nurses and staff at New Lexington Care & Rehab Center. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to the Perry County Consortium, 309 N. Main Street, New Lexington, Ohio 43764. You may visit rossfrashfuneralhomes.com to sign the online register book or light a candle.