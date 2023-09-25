Luella Luman

Luella Grace (Wheeler) Luman age 95 of Nashport Ohio, formerly of Roseville Ohio, went home to be with her lord and saviour surrounded by her loving family on September 23, 2023 in her home. She was born in Deavertown Ohio on 2 March 1928. She was the daughter of the late Richard and Grace (Inman) Wheeler. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years Glenn E. Luman, a granddaughter Stacie Clarkston, 6 brothers and sisters, Cleta Wheeler, Elmer Wheeler, Wesley Wheeler, Gerry Bailey, Mary Margaret Smith and Carol Pickenpaugh.

She is survived by her 4 children Susan G. (Dale) Clarkston of Newark, Pamuela A. (Bob) Besser of Chandlersville, Steven E. (Diz) Luman of Roseville and Robin A. (Pam) Luman Sr. of Roseville, 8 Grandchildren, 15 Great Grandchildren and 2 Great Great Grandchildren and one brother Bill (Rita JoAnn) Wheeler of Malta. She loved them all very much.

Luella was a member of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church of Roseville for many years. She was in the Wesleyan Guild for many years where she served as there president in 1961. She was a member of the Roseville Mothers Club for many years and served as there president twice.

Luella work at Nelson McCoy Pottery for 21 years retiring in the fall of 1984 after which her and Glenn moved to Auburndale Florida where they resided for 25 years. Luella was a volunteer at the Winter Haven Hospital for 17 years. She and Glenn moved back to Ohio in 2010 to live out their final days with their family. They were members and attended Trinity Full Gospel church.

Visitation will be held Thursday September 28, 2023 from 2-4 and 6-8 at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME, 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD, ZANESVILLE. Funeral services will be held at 11am on Friday September 29, 2023 in the Snouffer Chapel with Pastor Steve Smith officiating. Luella will be laid to rest beside her husband Glenn in Rose Hill Cemetery.

