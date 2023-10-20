Main Street Comes Alive with 3rd Annual Y-City Scarecrow Contest

ZANESVILLE, OH – Scarecrows are lining up on Main Street for the 3rd Annual Y-City Scarecrow Contest!

Jordin Harmer, the Information Specialist at Visit Zanesville, says the Scarecrow Contest is for local businesses and organizations to get creative and have some fall fun.

“It’s just something fun to bring everyone together.” Harmer said. “As well as bring some festivity to the downtown.”

Voting is currently underway and this year there are two ways to vote.

The first way to vote is to head to visitzanesville.com/scarecrow, there you can click on the photo of your favorite scarecrow.

The second way to vote is by checking out the scarecrows in person and scanning the Q-R code attached to them.

Voting ends on October 31st with the winners for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place to be announced in early November.

A Storybook Christmas is also getting ready to begin with events like a 5K, trolley rides, an ice skating rink, and much more.

For more information on events, head to visitzanesville.com.