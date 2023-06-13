Man Drowns at Family Gathering

A 27-year-old man has lost his life in a reported drowning that took place Saturday.

The Licking County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the 300 block of Mink Street in Pataskala, where it was reported Jonathan Guamanian Minchala had become destressed in the water. Authorities said family members attempted to rescue him but were unsuccessful.

Columbus Fire Department Rescue Divers were able to located the body about 20 feet from shore. Through help by the Johnstown Police Department Interpreter the detectives learned the incident happened during a cookout with friends and family.

Alcohol is not considered a factor and foul play is not suspected. The case is under investigation.