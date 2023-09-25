Mark Foster

Mark L. Foster, 77 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones on September 24, 2023, at the Genesis Morrison House of Zanesville.

He was born on March 5, 1946, in Zanesville, Ohio, son of the late Kenneth Foster and Virginia (Swiger) Foster. Mark graduated from Roseville High School in 1965. He was a veteran of the United States Airforce. Mark later became a self-contracted installer and repairman for several telephone companies. In his spare time, he enjoyed toying with his model trains, working on his many cars, and boating. Above all, he enjoyed spending his time with his friends and family.

He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Deborah (Meyer) Foster; children, Ginger Foster, Melissa Foster, Tamala (Thomas “Brent”) Graves, Kent Foster, Michael (Melissa) Foster, Mark Grauherr, Beth Knapp, Michelle Grauherr; sister, Linda Weinstock; brother, Steve Foster; grandchildren, JJ, Christian, Dillon, Elizabeth, Virginia, Grayson, Logan, John, Sarah, David, Samantha, Heather, Kenlyn, Mason, Eva, William, Julia; several great-grandchildren; several friends; special dogs, Max and Sweet P.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Daniel Weinstock.

Funeral Services are to be announced at a later time.

DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

