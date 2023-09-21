Mark Ore

Mark William Ore, 72 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully at his residence on September 21, 2023.

He was born on February 15, 1951, in Zanesville, Ohio, son of the late Harold Ore and Merta (Williamson) Ore. Mark worked many years in construction and many other jobs. He was a big fan of WWE and wrestling. In his spare time, he enjoyed playing pool and cards with his friends and family.

He is survived by his sister, Teresa Smith; daughters, Mindy Corp, Melanie Coble, Jennifer (Jon) Flores, Stephanie Coble; son, Gary Coble; grandchildren, Dallas Coble, Toshia Coble; niece, Heather (Sha) Stickle; nephews, Randy Smith, Chris (Paula Eller) Smith, and many great nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his lifelong significant other, Sandy Coble; and brother, Steven Ore.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Per Mark’s wishes, a dignified cremation will take place. He will be laid to rest at Woodlawn Cemetery in Zanesville, Ohio. DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

