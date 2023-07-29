Mark Thompson

Mark R. Thompson, 47, of Malta, passed away on Sat. July 29, 2023 at his residence in Malta. He was born on May 16, 1976 in Beverly, Ohio to the late James and Exie Reed Thompson. He worked for IBEW Local Union # 71 in Columbus and was currently working for Service Electric Co. in Indianna. He was a member of the Malta Bible Church. He is survived by his step-mother, Janet Hoskinson Thompson, wife, Clare DiDonato Thompson, step-son, Keith Bernes Jr., step-daughter, Sammy Bernes, 6 brothers, Bruce (Becky) Thompson, Tim (Stefanie) Thompson, David (Tammy) Thompson, Daniel (Meschelle) Thompson, Matthew (Rebecca) Thompson and Samuel (savannah) Thompson, 6 sisters, Trudy (James) Reed, Treva (Gary) Thompson, Teresa Thompson, Rebecca Thompson-DeBoer, Beverly (Scott) Carr and Marian (Jason) Valentine, grandson, Keith Bernes III, father-in-law, Joe DiDonato and his dogs, Thor and Loki. He is preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Bradley Thompson and mother-in-law Maria DiDonato. Services will be held on Sat, Aug. 5, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. at the Malta Bible Church. Friends may call on the family on Fri, Aug. 4 from 4-8 P.M. at the Malta Bible Church and 1 hour prior to the services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Foundation For Fallen Linemen at www.fallenlinemen.org. To send a condolence go to www.matheneyfh.com. Matheney Funeral Home in McConnelsville is handling the arrangements.